Susquehanna Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $68.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.61.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.2 %

SLB opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

