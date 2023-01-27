Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.