Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $28.33 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,415.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

