Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
