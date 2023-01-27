Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $3,403,758.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 825,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

