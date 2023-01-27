Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $3,403,758.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 825,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.