TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,448,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,180 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Sun Life Financial worth $539,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 117,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

