TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,468 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Nutrien worth $617,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 836,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,113. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

