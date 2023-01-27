TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $612,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TC Energy by 161.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,196,000 after buying an additional 3,661,452 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TC Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 1,690,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,320,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 387,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

