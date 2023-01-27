TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,381,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $461,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Manulife Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 1,845,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,940. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

