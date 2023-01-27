The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $36.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,301,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

