The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $453.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

