The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

