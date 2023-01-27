theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
theglobe.com Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. theglobe.com has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.84.
About theglobe.com
