theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

theglobe.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. theglobe.com has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.84.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, Inc operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

