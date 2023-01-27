Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Till Capital Price Performance

TILCF stock remained flat at $4.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 32. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Get Till Capital alerts:

About Till Capital

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.