Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $79.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,244 shares of company stock worth $3,814,519. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.