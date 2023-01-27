Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

