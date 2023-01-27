Truist Financial Boosts Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $116.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 54,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.