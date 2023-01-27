UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,973,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,992 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,513,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.30. 1,341,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $457.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

