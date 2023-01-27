VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Up 0.5%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.77 and last traded at $37.77. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Israel ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 112,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the second quarter worth $386,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

