Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.52. 698,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,502. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

