Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 453,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

