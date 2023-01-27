Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.01. 544,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average is $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

