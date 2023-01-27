Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,246. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

