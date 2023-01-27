Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR opened at $12.62 on Monday. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,753 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

