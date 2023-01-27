Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Vera Bradley Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.70. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
