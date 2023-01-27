Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $4.05 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $110.09 million and $13.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00017524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00217804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.87210207 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $13,038,463.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.