WazirX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $74.09 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

