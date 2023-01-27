Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

WEN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 2,051,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

