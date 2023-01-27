Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $201.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

