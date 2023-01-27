Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

AT&T Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE T opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

