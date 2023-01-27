WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.36. 17,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 36,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 744.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.