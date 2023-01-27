WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $68.83

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $294.38 million and $68.83 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02940896 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $60.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

