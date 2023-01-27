Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $68.17. 1,372,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.