Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Up 5%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). Approximately 82,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 361,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
Abingdon Health Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.55.
Abingdon Health Company Profile
Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.
