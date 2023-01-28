AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.
AGF Management Price Performance
Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$5.63 and a 52-week high of C$8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.