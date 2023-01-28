AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$5.63 and a 52-week high of C$8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AGF Management

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

(Get Rating)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.