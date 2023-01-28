Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €33.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($50.11) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

FRA FRE opened at €26.75 ($29.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.97. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($86.96).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

