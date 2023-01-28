Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading Down 6.1%

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 2,743,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,181,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Block Energy Stock Down 6.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns 100% working interests in Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil fields, and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.

