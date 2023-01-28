Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.55% and a negative net margin of 1,973.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

