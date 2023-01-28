Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Target Price to C$4.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

