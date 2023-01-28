Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$110.00 at Berenberg Bank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$106.46.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$103.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.12 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

