CIBC Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Shares of AGF.B opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.56. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.63 and a twelve month high of C$8.59.
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
