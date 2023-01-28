CIBC Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.56. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.63 and a twelve month high of C$8.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AGF Management

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

(Get Rating)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.