Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. 69,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 93,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

