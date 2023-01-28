Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Trading Up 0.6 %

ETR:AIXA opened at €28.13 ($30.58) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($16.52) and a 52 week high of €32.21 ($35.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.