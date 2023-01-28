Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €206.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($223.91) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($181.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

DB1 stock opened at €163.55 ($177.77) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €166.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($147.61) and a 1 year high of €180.00 ($195.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

