Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 0.3 %

ETR:LHA opened at €9.76 ($10.60) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of €8.07 ($8.77). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

