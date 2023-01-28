EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

