First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Performance

First National Financial stock opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.57. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.70 million. On average, analysts expect that First National Financial will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.13 per share, with a total value of C$100,028.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,919,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$294,058,535.26. Insiders purchased a total of 29,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,300 over the last ninety days.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.