Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Trading Up 0.5%

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $71.60. 714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,543% from the average session volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

Jefferson Security Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include deposit accounts, electronic banking, and loans. The company was founded on May 19, 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, WV.

