Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $832.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -1.92.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. Analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 318,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

