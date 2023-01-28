M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 247 ($3.06).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Tuesday.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

SAA opened at GBX 169 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 127.20 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 227 ($2.81). The firm has a market cap of £206.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00.

Insider Transactions at M&C Saatchi

About M&C Saatchi

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($86,665.84).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

